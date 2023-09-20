WhatsApp unveils new features to enhance chat experiences for people and businesses

The latest updates will empower businesses with enhanced customer engagement and secure payment options.
At the global Conversations event in Mumbai t be held on September 20, WhatsApp is introducing a series of new features aimed at streamlining interactions between people and businesses on the platform.
Faster Chat Experiences with Flows
WhatsApp is launching "Flows" to enable businesses to offer more efficient and seamless experiences within chats. This includes options like selecting a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking appointments without leaving the chat. Flows will empower businesses to offer rich menus and customisable forms tailored to different needs, and it will be available to businesses worldwide using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.
Choose Your Payments Service
Completing purchases directly within a chat is now easier. In India, users can add items to their cart and make payments using their preferred method, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. WhatsApp has collaborated with partners Razorpay and PayU to simplify the payment process within the platform.
Meta Verified Businesses on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is enabling businesses to obtain verification from Meta, ensuring users are interacting with genuine businesses. Verified businesses will receive a badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. Additional premium features for Meta Verified businesses include the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page discoverable via web search and multi-device support for efficient customer response. Testing for Meta Verified will begin with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app, with plans to expand to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.