WhatsApp Year-in-Review 2021: Features that the app introduced this year

Commenting on the year gone by, Abhijit Bose, head of India, WhatsApp, said, "During the pandemic, the world over, WhatsApp became one of the most used and dependable ways for people to connect with family and friends, as well as for users to interact with businesses. We’re humbled and pleased that during challenging times of the pandemic we could serve India, by building custom helpline solutions in partnership with the central and several state governments and civic actors to offer Covid relief related solutions that citizens could depend upon."