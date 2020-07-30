By afaqs! news bureau
When Dunzo celebrated Friendship Day with fellow brand mascots

It's on the same lines of BBDO India's painting with hidden Indian ads.

It's Friendship Day today and Dunzo seems to be in the mood for one cool party. To celebrate the occasion, the hyperlocal delivery app has invited other brand mascots. How do we know? Just take a look at its Instagram post.

The brand said, "Dunya and Harri are all set to celebrate the #FriendshipDayParty with their fellow mascots. How many mascots can you spot?" Brands talking to or tagging each other isn't new but someone to mention several together is a bit uncommon.

On first glance, we saw the following brands and brand mascots:

Amul's girl

Onida's devil

Hutch (now Vodafone) pug

Vodafone Zoozoos

Parle-G girl

Air India's maharaja

Tiger of Britannia Tiger Shakti biscuit

Boomer

Ambuja Cement

Fevicol

Sunfeast biscuits

Phantom cigarettes

MDH uncle

Frooti

Woodland

Indian railways

Dhara oil

And Dunzo's Dunya and Harri, of course.

This post takes us to back to 2019 when BBDO India created a painting of a village marketplace but on closer inspection, it revealed cues reminiscent of iconic Indian ad films that aired on TV over the last few decades.

