When Godzilla and King Kong clashed, brands stepped in to pun...

Brands found a way to make memes on the clash between the two fictional monsters.
When Godzilla and Kong clashed, brands decided to make the most of it and seize the day. The Warner Bros’ film trailer was released in late January and featured two fictional monsters clashing. In the trailer, we see Godzilla dramatically emerging from the ocean to throw punches at King Kong.https://twitter.com/DunzoIt/status/1361959458704826369
Godzilla is once again running amok trying to destroy a city – which inevitably turns into a battleground between the two monsters. The trailer and its visuals gave rise to a new meme format. Many brands took to Twitter to create memes on the trending topic.
The memes saw Godzilla and King Kong clashing and the brands saving the day in their own way.