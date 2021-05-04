When Netflix, McDonald's, Dunzo, Burger King, and other brands believed they were ‘Jedis’

And celebrated one of pop culture’s most iconic dates, ‘Star Wars Day’ with aplomb.
Did you know what happened “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." has had tremendous cultural significance in our lives?
Yesterday was ‘Star Wars Day’ because it was May 4, and George Lucas’ pop culture juggernaut believes in the saying: May the force be with you. Did you catch the connection? The force being a mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together.
Every year, fans celebrate this day, and so do brands. Here is how a few brands in India celebrated ‘Star Wars Day’:
FilterCopy
Dunzo
Burger King India
McDonald's India
Warner Music India
Myntra
Netflix India