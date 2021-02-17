When Tinder India went “ok boomer” on Shaadi.com’s tweet

… Are we at the beginning of a tiff between a dating app and a matrimonial platform?
“Who called it Shaadi.com and not Tinder with adult supervision?” A simple yet sharp observation and it does make you a chuckle. @ParasharBipasha tweeted this question on 22 January 2021 and had marked both brands.
Shaadi.com, a matrimonial portal decided to respond to the tweet today (17 February 2021) and its message was quite amusing: “Fun fact: Parents love us and aunties wanna be us and yet only 30% of all Shaadi.com profiles are made by parents.”
Now, we won’t go into the claims made by the portal and neither the call out to the aunties and parents (Yours truly isn’t a fan of them because they keep talking of my marriage these days). But, it was Tinder India’s comment to Shaadi.com’s tweet that nearly made us grab for a tub of popcorn.
“ok bommer.”
We couldn’t, even if we tried, miss the sarcasm dripping from these two words. This is a catchphrase used by millennials and Gen Zs against baby boomers (people who were born between 1946 and 1964) people who’re still stuck in their decades' old mindsets.
In this case, a dating app that’s used by people across the world to hook up with someone or to find a date against a matrimonial platform that people log onto in search of a husband or wife.
Tinder might have just started something epic. We’ll keep you updated on this development.