Where did the 'me' on Amazon Prime video go? Tinder, Dunzo, Unacademy wonder...

A multi-brand campaign on Twitter asks users where the 'ME' from Amazon Prime Video went...
Amazon Prime Video's social media handle took users by surprise when the letters ‘ME’ disappeared from its logo as well as digital media handles. Soon after, brands such as Tinder, Dunzo, Amazon Prime Music, Panasonic, Dream 11 and Unacademy all joined in the missing ‘ME’ search-party. A series of memes and posts with the hashtag – #WhereisME were spotted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Dunzo made a cricket reference and blacked out the word 'me' from the social post and used the hashtag, tagging the Prime Video account.
Tinder India tweeted with a tongue-in-cheek reference to dating and relationships pointing out that 'me' was missing from their crush's life.
Amazon Music tweeted a reference to ad-free music streaming in their post.
Dream11 tweeted a pun - that Test cricket is at its 'Prime'.
Panasonic India tweeted that their TV is all set to stream it, suggesting that this could be a promotional activity for a new show.
Since its launch four years ago, Amazon Prime Videohas curated a content lineup that includes headlining web-shows and direct-to-digital releases including Amazon Originals like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, The Family Man, Made In Heaven, among others. Prime has also undertaken the global releases of films like Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Soorari Pottru, CU Soon and Coolie No. 1 to name a few.