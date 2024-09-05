Whitedot Adverts wins social media mandate for Shriram Life Insurance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Whitedot Adverts, a brand communication agency, has added another feather to its cap by securing the social media mandate for Shriram Life Insurance. This win comes after a multi-agency pitch, making it a significant achievement for the agency.
Shriram Life Insurance, an insurance sector company, selected Whitedot Adverts to enhance its social media presence, engaging a wider audience and building a stronger digital identity. The collaboration aims to bring innovative and impactful strategies to strengthen the brand’s connection with its customers through dynamic, targeted social media campaigns.
Speaking on this win, the team of Whitedot Adverts, stated, "We are excited and honored to partner with Shriram Life Insurance. Our team is fully committed to delivering a unique digital experience that resonates with their audience and helps them achieve their business goals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we expand into the insurance sector."