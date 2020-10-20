Why did Durex ask users to 'forget condoms'?

An influencer-led marketing campaign used the hashtag #ForgetCondoms to create interest around the launch of its new product and TVC.
It seems slightly counter-intuitive for a condom brand to ask users to 'forget condoms'. But sometimes, out of the ordinary is what captures people's attention. For the past two days or so, a social media campaign, involving multiple film celebrities and influencers, has been garnering attention.
Using #ForgetCondoms, posts on the influencers' profiles were a bid to create curiosity around the seemingly counter-intuitive hashtag and the new launch. The first leg of the campaign saw participation from influencers like BeYouNick, Dolly Singh and Varun Sood. Actors Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey and Bani J also joined in, with posts on their profiles wondering why Durex was asking users to 'forget condoms'.
Two days after the social media campaign, Durex India announced the launch of ‘Durex Invisible’, which claims to be the country’s thinnest condom. The same influencers also posted a second set of videos on their respective profiles, revealing what the buzz was all about.
A press note mentions that Durex aims to encourage usage of condoms by addressing the biggest consumer barrier to usage - that it hinders intimacy between the couples.
With the launch of the invisible condoms, a new TVC also went live, with the theme "nothing comes between ‘you and unforgettable sex.’" Durex invisible condom is made of extremely fine and ultra-thin latex.
Pankaj Duhan, chief marketing officer, RB South Asia Health, said in the note, “We are excited to announce the launch of India’s thinnest condom, Durex Invisible. We truly believe that this condom will transform the market by addressing the biggest barrier to condom use - reduced pleasure with the partner. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage more and more people to feel pleasurable sex with Durex Invisible, while we continue to deliver on the high-quality standards that Durex is known for, with no compromises on reliability.”
The same note mentions that studies reveal that only 6.3 per cent of people use condoms in the country. In spite of having high awareness, some people do not use condoms because of inhibition of reduced pleasure with their partner. Interestingly, in the past couple of days, we have noticed these conversations stir up again on social media and the same barriers appear to be the centre of the discussion.
Commenting on the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “Having unprotected sex has been one of the major concerns in Indian society. To come with a TVC which addresses the issue was not easy. We have conceptualised the TVC keeping in mind the consumers' need and preference. We have used indirect metaphor showing one can get maximum sexual pleasure with Durex Invisible because it's so thin that it's almost invisible!”
Durex Invisible condoms will be available in packs of 3s and 10s on major e-commerce platforms across India, both traditional and modern trade pharmacy, and in top convenience stores in major metropolitan cities.
Production house: Bang Bang Films
Director: Dibakar Banerjee
Creative agency: Havas Creative India