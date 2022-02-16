Why is a 10-year-old recreating popular ads and posting them online?

“Chatpat and I have a soul connection because his name is actually born out of my name. My mother calls me Chatpat. Swati and I were on a call once and she said she hates my name because it is so long. She asked me what my mother calls me and I said Chatpat. I used to be a really hyperactive kid and I figured things out very quickly. So they called me that. Swati immediately said now that's a name that sounds like it's acquired because of your characteristics and not simply given by your parents with love. So we named the character that,” she said.