Wishlink launches InfluenceOS to help brands build, scale, and track the creator engine

Wishlink, a creator-commerce platform, has announced the launch of InfluenceOS by Wishlink, the creator commerce operating system. The launch took place at The Future of Social Commerce: Wishlink × Meta, an exclusive industry event hosted in partnership with Meta at the Meta Office in Gurgaon. The gathering brought together over 180 industry stakeholders, including prominent D2C founders, marketing leaders, and creators.

InfluenceOS by Wishlink is designed to help brands build, scale, and track their creator engine with greater efficiency. The platform unifies creator discovery, campaign automation, and real-time attribution, offering a performance-first approach to creator commerce. The product was showcased live at the event, demonstrating how brands can seamlessly run and optimise creator-led revenue channels.

Shaurya Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Wishlink, said, “Social commerce in India is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Creators are no longer just amplifiers, they are becoming high-conversion commerce channels. With InfluenceOS and Engage, we are enabling brands to run, track, and scale creator-driven revenue with transparency and precision.”

The event also featured sessions on the evolution of social commerce and a high-impact panel discussion moderated by Karan Singla. The panel included Deepash Jain, VP marketing at Myntra, Nayani Nasa, partnerships at Meta, San Kalra, creator and entrepreneur, and Rimjim Deka, founder of Littlebox.

With InfluenceOS, Wishlink aims to strengthen the infrastructure that powers creator-led buying behaviour in India and support brands in building scalable, data-backed creator ecosystems.