With anti-racism messages, brands support George Floyd

Major consumer facing brands and platforms come together to display their support against the issue of racism and the recent tragic death of George Floyd.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis while he was being restrained by the police. The incident has led to widespread unrest and violent protests against racism across Minneapolis. Brands have come together to display their support with anti-racism messages.
Here are some social media posts:
YouTube and Twitter also changed their avatar in support of Black Lives Matter.