Wizikey launches AI-powered social media monitoring solution

Wizikey, an AI-powered media intelligence platform, has launched a social media monitoring solution. The Unified Dashboard helps PR and communications teams by reducing fragmentation and providing relevant insights. It allows real-time monitoring of news and social media, instant sentiment tracking, and faster response—all in one platform.



"At Wizikey, we believe technology should take the hustle out of corporate communications. In a world where a single ripple in the news cycle can set off waves on social media and vice versa, having a unified dashboard isn't just a convenience; it’s a necessity. With AI at its core, Wizikey empowers teams with seamless information flow and sharp analysis, making media intelligence smarter, faster, and more strategic." said Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder, Wizikey.



“No one has time to juggle multiple platforms for different media contexts. Wizikey simplifies this by bringing all media- Online News, Print News and Social into one powerful solution. Its AI-driven insights make decision-making smarter, with alerts tailored to priorities, sentiment-led”, said Aabhinna Suresh Khare, CDO and CMO at Bajaj Capital.

Wizikey’s AI-powered monitoring tracks YouTube, X (Twitter), and Instagram (on request) with multi-account support and Google Analytics integration for business metrics. Sentiment analysis offers insights into brand perception, and smart filtering highlights relevant data. Customizable alerts and one-click reports combine news and social media data. Metrics like likes, comments, reach, reposts, impressions, views, and replies provide a clear view of engagement and impact.

The media monitoring market is expected to reach $9.19 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. PR teams often face challenges with fragmented platforms and excessive data. Wizikey addresses this with an AI-driven dashboard that filters mentions and delivers strategic insights for more efficient PR management.