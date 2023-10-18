X tests $1 per year subscription plan for user posts

Elon Musk, chairman of X, has introduced this solution to address the issue of bots on the platform.
X, formerly known as Twitter, is experimenting with a novel subscription plan that extends beyond its existing X Pro (previously Twitter Blue) offering. This new subscription will apply to all users who wish to engage in any form of interaction on the social media platform and will cost just $1 per year.
Elon Musk, chairman of X, has introduced this solution to address the issue of bots on the platform. He believes that a small fee will help reduce spam and the presence of automated bot accounts. This subscription model is already being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, as reported by X.
The announcement about the new subscription plan was followed by Elon Musk’s post on X. He said that ''while reading will remain free, writing will cost $1 per year. He explained that this is the only way to fight bots without blocking real users, noting that while it won't stop bots completely, it will make it 1000 times harder for them to manipulate the platform."
Users who opt not to subscribe will still be able to view and read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts. This move represents a substantial shift in X's monetization strategy and its ongoing battle against bots and spam.