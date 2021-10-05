Yashraj Mukhate remixes 'Bella Ciao' lyrics, invites viewers to Money Heist virtual fan party

He reimagines the title track 'Bella Ciao' of Netflix series Money Heist and creates a new song altogether.
Yashraj Mukhate, an Aurangabad based musician famous for his remixes (remember 'pawri ho rahi hai' and 'rasode main kaun tha'?) is back. His latest song is a collaboration with cola brand Pepsi. He reimagines the title track 'Bella Ciao' of Netflix series Money Heist and creates a new song altogether.
Pepsi is gearing up to celebrate the finale of Netflix’s globally loved series, Money Heist by hosting an ultimate virtual fan party. It will be streamed live on YouTube on Saturday, 9th October at 7:30 PM, the fan party will be an exciting evening of fun, music, and dance for Pepsi® and Money Heist fans.
"I sampled Bella Ciao and made hindi words out of it. Inviting all Swagstars to the #PepsiMoneyHeistParty. Apne crew aur thandi thandi Pepsi ke sath taiyar rehna kyunki line up toh bohot hi crazy hai, Cannot wait! Sabse lit virtual party set hai on 9th October, 7:30 PM onwards," writes Mukhate in the caption of the video.
Last month, Pepsi® had unveiled a limited edition set of golden cans and packs, inspired by Netflix’s iconic series, which are also the golden ticket to join the highly anticipated fan party. Popular internet sensation, Yashraj Mukhate has also composed a special musical invite for the much-awaited fan party, making consumers even more excited.
Unveiling the first look of the virtual fan party, Pepsi® revealed the stellar line-up of celebrity performances along with special messages from India’s all-time favourite character, The Professor, and other characters from Money Heist. Nora Fatehi, Tanishk Bagchi and Vishal-Shekhar will be seen enthralling the audiences throughout the virtual fan party. Manish Paul, Indian television host and actor will be anchoring the show along with a beautiful instrumental piece played by the Symphony Orchestra of India.