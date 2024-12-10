YES Madam's termination email unveiled as campaign to address workplace stress

Noida-based doorstep beauty platform YES Madam faced significant backlash after allegedly terminating employees under stress, as reported in a viral LinkedIn post.

However, a day later, the company clarified that the move was part of an awareness initiative aimed at highlighting workplace stress.

According to the viral post, YES Madam emailed employees under stress stating their employment had been terminated, effective immediately. The move was widely criticised on social media, with users questioning the company's approach to employee well-being.

In response, YES Madam stated on LinkedIn, apologising for any distress caused by the campaign. The company stated that it "would never take such a step" and that the action was intended to draw attention to the critical issue of workplace stress.





To reinforce its commitment to employee wellness, YES Madam announced the launch of two new initiatives. The 'Happy 2 Heal' programme will offer in-office head massages and spa sessions to help employees de-stress.

Additionally, the company introduced a 'De-stress Leave Policy', allowing employees to avail up to six paid leaves annually for mental health and rejuvenation. As part of this initiative, employees will also receive complimentary spa sessions at home.