YouTube adds ways for Shorts creators to make more money, targets TikTok's market

Google owned video streaming platform YouTube has now introduced a new way of paying its creators through ‘Shorts’. The company says that this is being done in a bid to have the music industry and creators work together.
Now, shorts focused creators can apply to YouTube Partner Program by meeting a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million views on shorts over a period of three months. These creators will enjoy YPP’s offerings. Further, a new level of YPP with lower requirements will offer earlier access to Fan Funding features like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers and Channel Memberships.
In Shorts, ads run between videos in the Shorts Feed. So, every month, revenue from these ads will be added together and used to reward Shorts creators and help cover costs of music licensing. From the overall amount allocated to creators, they will keep 45% of the revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. The revenue share remains the same, no matter if they use music or not.
“Instead of a fixed fund, we're doubling down on the revenue sharing model that has supercharged the creator economy and enabled creators to benefit from the platform's success,” Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, shared.
YPP’s existing criteria won’t change; creators will have to continue to apply for the program when they reach 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours. “These changes reflect the diversity of our growing creator community. Creators can choose the one option that best fits their channel while we maintain the same level of brand safety for advertisers,” Hanif added.