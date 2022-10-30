YouTube announces separate tabs for Shorts, live streams and videos on channels

The new feature claims to make it easier for viewers to discover content across formats from any creator's channel.
YouTube has announced an update to its platform. On YouTube channel pages, there will be separate tabs for Shorts, live stream videos and long-form videos. The new feature has been rolled out based on user feedback and claims to make it easier for viewers to discover content across different formats when exploring a creator's channel.
The Shorts tab will feature only YouTube Shorts. When watching Shorts from the existing Shorts feed, a new tab will allow viewers to see other Shorts from the same user. The Live tab allows users to view all live stream activities from a particular user. This includes currently active live videos, live videos scheduled for the future and archived live videos.
After this update has been rolled out, users will no longer be able to see Shorts and live stream videos under the Videos tab of a creator's channel. These changes will be applicable across devices.