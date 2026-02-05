YouTube expands auto-dubbing features to help creators reach global audiences

YouTube has announced a set of updates to its auto-dubbing tool, aimed at making content discovery easier across languages and markets. The enhancements focus on expanding language support, improving speech realism, and giving both viewers and creators greater control over the experience.

Auto dubbing is now available across 27 languages, opening up global content to a wider audience. According to YouTube, the platform recorded an average of over six million daily viewers in December who watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content, indicating growing adoption of the feature.

In addition, YouTube has introduced Expressive Speech across eight languages—English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. This update is designed to better reflect a creator’s tone, emotion and energy, moving beyond basic translation to more natural-sounding speech.

For viewers, YouTube has rolled out a new Preferred Language setting. While the platform already selects a default language based on viewing history, users can now specify whether they prefer dubbed content or want to watch videos in their original language.

The platform is also testing a Lip Sync pilot, which aligns translated audio with a speaker’s lip movements. The feature is intended to make dubbed videos appear more seamless and closer to the original viewing experience.

Creators will also see updates designed to protect content integrity and discovery. Automatic smart filtering can now identify videos that may not be suitable for dubbing, such as music-focused content or silent vlogs. YouTube has also stated that auto dubbing does not negatively impact a video’s discovery and may help content reach audiences in additional languages. Creators retain full control, with the option to upload their own dubs or disable the feature entirely.

With these updates, YouTube said it aims to balance creator control with viewer flexibility, as it continues to invest in tools that support global storytelling at scale.