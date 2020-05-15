YouTube India removes CarryMinati's 'roast' video, says it violates its Terms of Service

An unexpected move within 24 hours of TikToker Siddiqui's video where he made a stand against cyberbullying after Carry roasted him.
YouTube India has removed CarryMinati's video 'YOUTUBE VS TIKTOK: THE END' because it has violated the platform's terms of service.
CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, had uploaded the video on May 8, 2020, a roast in response to TikToker Amir Siddiqui's now-deleted IGTV video that made several accusations against YouTubers.
Carry's 'roast' video not only went viral but shattered several records in the first 24 hours of going live and had become the most liked YouTube video in India with over 6.70 million likes until YouTube India removed it.
The story till now
Siddiqui had posted a video on IGTV (now deleted) and tagged several popular YouTube content creators. In it, he accused YouTubers of profiting from ideas they've stolen from TikTokers; he compared the YouTube community to a group that only bickers, and claimed the TikTok community is more united and supportive of each other compared to the Google-owned video-sharing platform.
CarryMinati, in response, uploaded his now removed 'roast' video. In it, he responded to Siddiqui's every accusation. The video not only trended on several social media platforms but has become a full-fledged hit.
Post the 'roast' video, Siddiqui was trolled mercilessly. He then went on to say that it's the interval and he'll respond.
Cue to May 14, 2020, and the TikToker uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. It was titled: Amir Siddiqui reply to Carry | YouTubers vs Tiktokers | Spread Peace, Remove Hate
He spoke about the mistakes he commited in his IGTV video, why he tagged all the YouTubers in it, and how roasters have restorted to cyber bullying TikTok creators and why Carry being a roaster himself didn't do anything to stop it, and why he deleted the IGTV video. Then he started a hashtag #AmirAgainstCyberBullying to halt the mence of cyber bullying.
In less than 24 hours, YouTube India removed CarryMinati's 'roast' video and people weren't happy. Hashtags such as #justiceforcarry, #shameonyoutube, #bringbackcarrysvideo, and #carryminati trended on Twitter.
Other YouTubers too shared their feelings online. We're waiting to see if CarryMinati will respond or if this issue has run its course.