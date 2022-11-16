YouTube Shorts has started testing shopping features

Being piloted in the US right now, Indian viewers can see the shopping tags and shop through them.
YouTube is adding shopping features to Shorts, its short-form video offering, reports TechCrunch. The feature will let users buy products as they scroll through creators’ short videos.
This offering is being tested with eligible creators in the United States right now. However, viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts.
YouTube is also experimenting with an affiliate program in the States that lets creators earn commissions when someone buys the products they recommend in their Shorts and regular videos.
This news dropped after YouTube introduced advertising on Shorts and was giving video creators 45% of the revenue, as per Reuters.