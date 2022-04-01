Zepto, Zomato, 7up, ixigo and tons of brands turn pranksters-in-chief for April Fool’s Day

Think placing fake food orders for friends to a dating service that assures a date in 10 minutes to shoes with 12MP cameras.
April Fool’s Day is that one slot of 24 hours where brands can get away with most things. No wonder we’re subjected to witty, weird, and sometimes outrageous social media posts or digital ads on this day.
For instance, ixigo, an online travel portal, said it is launching smart shoes while grocery delivery app Zepto has launched a dating portal, you get the drift.
We’ve scoured through the net for a short while and here are some gems albeit fake ones from Indian brands on April Fool’s Day.
7up
It is not every day a brand decides to let go of its decades-old mascot. It is good for everyone that the day was April Fool’s Day.
ixigo
The online travel portal nearly did us in courtesy its new smart shoes with a whole load of fancy features. We’re sure a pair would have cost more than a Mumbai-Delhi return flight ticket.
Zomato
The online food ordering and delivery app is letting you prank your friends with a fake delivery. “Kya aapke dost aise @#$%& hain?”
Zepto
The “will deliver your groceries in 10 minutes” brand has launched a dating service on its app and says it will deliver to you a date in 10 minutes. The false hope this gives to single folks is disastrous. Also, the name of this service is ‘winkit’. For those who didn’t understand, Zepto’s rival is Blinkit.
Pepsi
Danish Sait urf Mr Nags urf Humble Politician Nograj tried to pull off a weird stunt during his apartment building’s video call. It reminded us of Harsha Bhogle’s similar attempt for the fantasy gaming app ‘Fantasy Akhada’ during the ongoing IPL.
Manforce India
Garmi mein thandak?
Parle Candy Culture
This post speaks the mind of every advertising, marketing, and creative agency today.
Baskin Robbins India
Is the ice cream giant threatening us with the discontinuation of its three famous and best-selling flavours? If it could do the same with its pricing and not the flavours, nothing like it.
Razorpay’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Never’
Who needs ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) when Razorypay has doled out what every consumer wanted.
Man Matters asking the question that matters
The question is “Does bigger size make you feel better?”, the answer they say towards the end is no, but uploading the video on April Fool’s Day sends across the opposite message, doesn’t it?