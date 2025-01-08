Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath to host PM Modi on latest podcast?

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and host of the podcast series People by WTF, has stirred speculation with a teaser for his next episode. Netizens believe the upcoming guest might be none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing subtle hints like the guest's laughter style reminiscent of the PM.





Kamath referenced Modi’s visit to Bengaluru in 2023, where the Prime Minister met startup founders, including Kamath, during the inauguration of the 14th edition of Aero India. Kamath noted that even during their interaction, he was asking questions, and now also he is doing the same.

Known for its casual yet intellectually engaging conversations, People by WTF has hosted a range of prominent guests, including Bill Gates (Microsoft co-founder), Kriti Sanon (actor), Badshah (rapper and music producer), KL Rahul (cricketer), Kishore Biyani (founder of Future Group), and Ananth Narayanan (CEO of Mensa Brands). The podcast delves into diverse topics across technology, entertainment, sports, and business.

Kamath has previously expressed admiration for Modi’s work ethic. On a past episode featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor, the billionaire shared anecdotes of his interactions with the PM, describing him as tireless and deeply committed to his responsibilities. He recounted Modi’s gruelling schedule during a visit to Washington, where the PM seamlessly transitioned between meetings, speeches, and high-profile engagements without showing signs of fatigue.

When Kapoor asked if Kamath could call the Prime Minister directly, Kamath responded, "Can I pick up the phone and call him? No. But I’ve had the privilege of being around him at a couple of events, and I deeply respect and admire him."

As the teaser continues to generate buzz, listeners eagerly await confirmation of whether Kamath’s next guest is indeed PM Modi. If true, this could mark the first instance of the Prime Minister giving an interview to a digital content creator, as his previous interactions have primarily been with traditional media outlets.