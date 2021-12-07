Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu has some suggestions for Mahindra’s electric three-wheeler

“Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularise these low-cost electric vehicles,” says Vembu.
Taking to Twitter, Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, shared his experience of buying ‘Treo Electric Auto’, leading automobile brand Mahindra’s electric three-wheeler. According to Vembu, Mahindra’s offering is a serious upgrade as it is capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge.
It is very unlikely to spot a billionaire businessman driving an auto-rickshaw. Vembu said, “This electric auto form factor and the price point (take-home price under Rs 3.5 lakh) is a very affordable family vehicle. With volumes, prices can come down.”
He added that a lot of rural people are inquisitive about the vehicle’s design and where he got it from. However, he suggests that the auto brand should offer a variety of designs and colours for the electric auto line. In addition, Mahindra should introduce family and kid friendly options, believes Vembu.
He sees great potential for the electric three-wheeler market in India. His suggestion to Mahindra is, “Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularise these low-cost electric vehicles.”
