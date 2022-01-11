Zomato, Dabur, Dunzo prescribe Dolo650 memes in ‘22’s first big social media trend

The first week of 2022 went from sharing ‘happy new year’ to ‘get well soon’ wishes in a jiffy. Here’s what made brands ride on #Dolo650 trend.
If you would ask us to use a meme to describe the first few days of the year, then this would be it.
And most people will agree to this. Be it fever, body ache or cold and cough, Indians rely on Dolo for all these flu-like symptoms. Even Doctors are seen prescribing this easily available medicine for COVID-positive patients.
With the third wave of the pandemic and even more people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, sales of Dolo 650 shot up, suddenly. No, we are not claiming this, but Dunzo is.
Brands including Dabur, Zomato, Myntra, realme and Pharmeasy were seen advising social media users to stay away from self-prescribing Dolo and instead visit a doctor for any symptoms.
Some other brands compared Dolo with ‘Maa ke hath ka kadha’ and 'immunity' boosting milk.
Netizens too were quick enough to jump on the trend and came up with some interesting memes.