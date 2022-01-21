Zomato, Domino's, Paytm dive into the Shark Tank

Shark Tank India’s memes are all over social media. Here’s how influencers and brands punned on the business reality show’s judges.
Sony Entertainment Television’s prime time reality show for budding entrepreneurs became the talk of the town since the time it started airing. The show is Indian adaptation of the globally successful business reality format – Shark Tank and this is its first season in India.
The judges of the show also known as ‘Sharks’ have their own signature styles of approving or rejecting the pitches of startup owners. Brands and influencers were quick to identify a pattern for most of these ‘Sharks’ and have posted their take of it on social media.
Namita Thapar's (Emcure Pharmaceuticals) “I am out”, Ashneer Grover’s (Bharat Pe) “Ye sab doglapan hai” and Aman Gupta’s (Boat) “Haan mai de dunga” have become a staple for most of these memes.
Here is how Paytm, ixigo, Domino’s and Zomato reacted:
Social media influencers including Ashish Chanchlani, Kusha Kapila, Rohan Joshi and Shibani Bedi also posted their funny take.