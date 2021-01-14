Zomato, Dunzo, Mother Dairy ride on Tesla’s India debut

As the carmaker drives into Bangalore, brands couldn’t help themselves.
Tesla, the American electric carmaker made headlines after news broke of it registering an office in Bengaluru on Tuesday although it remains unclear as to what the carmaker intends do in India. Its CEO Elon Musk tweeted “As Promised” on this development.
Naturally, brands on social media couldn’t help but celebrate Tesla’s India debut in their sweet style.
Zomato
Dunzo
MPL
Mother Dairy
Bolo Indya
EaseMyTrip.com
We will keep you updated as more such posts drive in.