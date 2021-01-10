Zomato, Dunzo, Oyo jump on board the 'screaming pasta' trend

Now, pasta that appears to be screaming is trending on social media. Hard relate.
On the internet, sometimes the most inane things start trending. It all started when a Turkish Twitter user posted a photograph of half boiled macaroni on a spoon - claiming that the pasta has started screaming and that he didn't know what to do with it.
Many people are in the midst of existential crises (thanks 2020) and related hard to the pasta. Pareidolia is better known as the ability to perceive a stimulus as an object, pattern or meaning known to the observer. This commonly manifests as seeing shapes in clouds, seeing faces in inanimate objects or abstract patterns, or hearing hidden messages in music.
Brands did not miss the opportunity to use the screaming pasta in a moment marketing trend. Food delivery app Zomato used it to create a relatable meme of India's favourite beverage - chai.
Unacademy used the meme to take users on a little nostalgia trip - reminding them of how students used to greet teachers in classrooms in school.
Dunzo used the format to make a meta meme about the engagement they received from users on their original ideas versus the engagement that moment marketing posts receive.
Tinder India used the format to make a cheeky joke about receiving likes and super likes on the dating app.
Even Airtel India jumped on the trend bandwagon, asking users to supersize their entertainment and watch it on the big screen.
Matrimonial service provider Shaadi.com used the trend to make a cheeky statement about COVID weddings.
Ixigo knows how hard it can be to plan a trip to Goa with your friends,
Oyo rooms also used Goa to make a cheeky comment about traveling during the pandemic.
Cafe Coffee Day used the trend to talk about the quality of their coffee.
Dell India reminded users that typing in caps can feel like screaming.
Voot used the format to talk about actor Rubina Dilaik and ask users where they preferred watching her work.
JSW Paints took the opportunity to emphasise on the fact that their shade range is priced nominally at equal rates for all hues.