Zomato is back with 'Summa Semma 2.0'

The food delivery platform releases its second ad with music director Anirudh Ravichander.
Zomato is back with its latest anthem which is a collaboration with music director Anirudh Ravichander. The song titled 'Summa Semma Zomato 2.0' has been released in the Tamil language and features the music director shaking a leg to the tune, ordering food from the app as the day progresses.
In the caption of the collab post, Ravichander said, "This is for the 8 million people who couldn't stop vibing to our last song. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it. Enjoy!"
The first version of the song was released in March 2021. Throughout the video, Ravichander was seen placing orders for food while at home, at work, and while partying with his friends. It showcased the range of food and the age groups that the app can cater to. The ad also showed contactless deliveries.
The latest videos take this narrative forward and highlights that Zomato is the perfect partner for all occasions. Be it a colleague's birthday or after you return from a hectic day at office, the food delivery app has got your back.