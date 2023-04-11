Zomato spins off ads of other brands from its own ad

Fevikwik, Urban Company, Moov, Ambuja Cement are some of the brands that the food delivery platform featured on its social media handles.
The latest ad by online food delivery platform Zomato sparked a debate about a much discussed topic of the brand's pronunciation. The brand has come up with new ads as follow-up of its own ad.
Zomato is well known to garner reactions not just from the audience but also from other brands where they see it as an opportunity to reply and create viral content for themselves on Zomato's shoulder. One cannot forget the Blinkit- Zomato outdoor ads that saw responses from brands across categories as they created their own versions of the hoardings to react to Zomato's viral post.
However, this time the brand has taken on itself to create spin-offs of its own ads. On its Instagram handle, Zomato has used its latest ad film to create short versions of ads of other brands. Some of these brands include Fevikwik, Urban Company, Moov, Mamaearth and Ambuja Cement.
The audience in the comment section of the post finds these spin-offs equally entertaining and applaud Zomato for its genius marketing play. Fevikwik and Mamaearth were also seen engaging with the post in the comments section.