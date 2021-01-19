Zomato, Tinder, KFC, Paytm go gaga over India’s Sundar victory against Australia

With a second-rung team, under strict quarantine conditions, and with lots of gusto, India has won the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
“Cometh the hour, cometh the man”
They said it was the India ‘A’ team that played against Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba (Brisbane Cricket Ground). But, what an ‘A’ team it was. Thanks to youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur, India defeated Australia and won the series 2-1.
Please note, Australia hadn’t lost a test match at the Gabba since 1988 until today and the combined experience of the Indian bowling unit at this test match was less than three Test matches.
It is a momentous occasion because India’s dressing room resembled a hospital ward with injuries to all major players: Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, and Mohammed Shami… And skipper Virat Kohli is back in India on paternity leave.
Adding to this was the instance of racial abuse at the third test match in Sydney and being under strict quarantine bio bubbles for over a month. The series will definitely go on to become one of India’s most famous series wins ever.
It is no wonder that brands across the spectrum celebrated the win on social media. Here are the best ones:
