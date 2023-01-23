Zomato user points out ‘scam’; Deepinder Goyal responds

A user on LinkedIn revealed how delivery executives are trying to cheat the food delivery app. Deepinder Goyal said that he is aware of loopholes and is working to plug that.
Food aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have revolutionised the food ordering process. These players have made the food ordering and delivery process seamless, providing users a variety of options to choose from.
Recently, a Zomato user revealed on LinkedIn how delivery executives were trying to cheat the food delivery app.
Vinay Sati, mentioned in his LinkedIn post that he had ordered burgers from Burger King restaurant and made an online payment.
When the delivery agent came to deliver the order, Sati informed that the delivery agent persuaded him not to make an online payment next time. When Sati asked for the reason, the delivery agent told him that he could order food worth Rs. 700-800 and could pay him just Rs 200. He said he would show Zomato that the user didn’t take the food but will also give him the order.
“Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me 200-300 rupees and enjoy food worth 1,000 rupees),” he wrote.
Sati also tagged Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato in his post and commented “Now don’t say that you don’t even know that this is happening?
Goyal replied in the comment section of the post, “Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes.”