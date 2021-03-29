Zomato wants to know the kind of diet you follow

Are you a vegetarian, a non-veg, an egg-eating veg, or one who thinks fish is okay?
India is home to not only diverse cuisines, but also diverse diets scattered across the country. And, who better to make a humorous social media post on it than food delivery giant Zomato?
On Instagram, Zomato recently asked, “What type are you?” and the creative was a traffic light whose colours changed as per the type of diet. We’re sure you will easily relate to the ones mentioned: vegetarian, non-vegetarian, can have the gravy, veg only at home, fish is okay, veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays, egg is veg no?
So, which one are you?