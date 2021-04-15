Zomato's Deepinder Goyal tweets to Mumbai Police about Swiggy's late-night delivery

Mumbai Police has clarified that late-night home delivery of food is allowed even during the curfew.
Earlier this week, Maharashtra announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state taking into consideration the spike in number of corona cases. The restrictions have been imposed in the state from 8 pm on April 14 and will remain in force until May 1.
In light of the above, food delivery app Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal yesterday tweeted to Mumbai Police about rival brand Swiggy functioning post 8:00 pm.
Asking for clarification, Goyal tweeted: "Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.
I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge Mumbai Police to please clarify the way forward here."
About an hour after Goyal’s tweet, Mumbai Police responded to it, stating Home Delivery is allowed and there is no time limit specified.
Mockingly, Goyal thanked Mumbai Police for the 'quick clarification'.