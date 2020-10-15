Zoom introduces event discovery and monetisation features on its app

Zoom has added event discovery and monetization features to the industry-leading video platform to simplify how one adapts traditionally in-person events, free or paid, into engaging online experiences.

The OnZoom platform specifically helps businesses and entrepreneurs:

Schedule and host one-time events, an event series, and drop-ins for up to 1,000 attendees (depending on the Zoom Meeting license)

List and sell tickets

Share and promote public events via email and social media

Reach new audiences beyond a business geographical location

Zoom users can log in to their OnZoom account and:

Search the directory of public events and purchase tickets online

Pay for events via PayPal and major credit cards

Purchase and gift OnZoom tickets to their friends and family

Natively donate to nonprofit organizations through events with active fundraisers (powered by Pledgeling)

Join an event

Favorite, share, and rate events

Inspirational partnerships

Here are some of our OnZoom partners and the amazing events and experiences they’re offering via the OnZoom platform:

WW

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a flagship OnZoom partner and began offering its members virtual workshops using Zoom as COVID-19 swept the globe.

“At WW, our mission is to inspire healthy habits for real life – for EVERYONE – and we are always looking for new ways to make wellness more accessible,” said Gail Tifford, WW Chief Brand Officer. “With so many people spending time on Zoom, we saw an opportunity to not only collaborate with a like-minded brand but to bring our behavior-change expertise to the forefront and inspire people around the world to live healthier, happier lives.”

As part of the OnZoom launch, WW is hosting a WWeekend with its Head of Nutrition and Wellness, Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, who focuses on building healthy habits and snack hacks while working from home. WW also hosted two virtual workshop open houses with leading WW coaches to showcase a WW Workshop, including tips to begin a weight loss and wellness journey. The events were free and open for anyone to attend via the OnZoom platform.

Life Rolls On

Since 2001, Life Rolls On has been all about adaptive surf and skate events for people living with disabilities. The summer of 2020 meant they could no longer enjoy as much time in the ocean or skate parks.

“That’s why we are so grateful for OnZoom,” said Jesse Billauer, Life Rolls On founder and CEO. “Our community can now come together – easily and safely – OnZoom, sharing inspiration, making new friends, and raising funds for our nonprofit foundation. Thank you, Zoom. You’re helping our mission of hope roll on!”

You can join Billauer, two-time World Adaptive Surfing Champion, for inspiring conversations and “WAVE HI” to old friends and new friends OnZoom. Upcoming special guests include Chris Martin, Bob Hurley, Dave Matthews, Shane Dorian, and Rob Machado.

Beautiful Destinations

Beautiful Destinations is a source of daily travel and lifestyle inspiration for millions of people around the world. The full-service creative agency, media, and entertainment company partners with tourism boards and brands to navigate the new world of travel.

“While most of the world can’t physically travel right now we can still connect and learn from one another,” said Tom Jauncey, Vice President of Content Creation at Beautiful Destinations. “OnZoom allows us to virtually travel to a destination and bring our audience along with us. We’re able to share how the Beautiful Destinations team creates content, plans trips, and connects with locals OnZoom. At a time when travel is on pause, this is immensely valuable.”

Visit onzoom.com to learn more about how OnZoom can help you share your passions or unique expertise with people around the globe while enabling new, online revenue streams.