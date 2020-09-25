Ad Club Bangalore's Arvind Kumar passes away

He was Ad Club Bangalore's executive director since the last three years.
He was on The Advertising Club’s managing committee since 1985 and served as secretary, vice president and then as president of the Club for three terms. Kumar was currently associated with Ad Club Bangalore as its executive director (since the last three years) overseeing all the activities of the Club, for the past 10 years; he had joined them in 2007.
Kumar's career spans over over 33 years and includes stints at organisations like Eenadu, The Times of India Group, U B Group and Zee Television in senior management positions.