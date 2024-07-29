Ad veteran Bobby Sista passes away

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bobby Sista, also known as Shambhu Venkatrao Sista from Sista Advertising, passed away on Saturday, July 27.
A prominent figure in the advertising agency, Bobby Sista, also known as Shambhu Venkatrao Sista, passed away on Saturday at Breach Candy Hospital following an extended period of illness.
Bobby Sista started working in the advertising industry in the early 1950s, inspired by his father, Venkatarao Sista, who was the founder of Sista Sales and Publicity Services in 1934. The agency was renamed AdArts and eventually acquired by Saatchi & Saatchi in 1998.
Remaining engaged in the field, Bobby Sista participated in industry discussions in Mumbai and Hyderabad. His dedication to advertising earned him recognition, including awards like the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) in 2015.
Apart from this, he was a noted philanthropist, who established "Population First" in March 2002 to address social issues. The organisation aims to empower women, promote gender equality, and mobilise communities to improve the nation's social and demographic conditions.