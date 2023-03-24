Director & Adman Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Sarkar was known for creating iconic campaigns like Cadbury’s “Pappu Paas Ho Gaya”, Eveready’s “Give Me Red” and Catch Masala’s “Chinese Whisper”.
Pradeep Sarkar, a writer, director, ad-filmmaker and founder of Apocalypso Filmsworks passes away at the age of 67.
He was on dialysis and his potassium levels dropped drastically. He passed away in a hospital, where he was rushed after his health deteriorated at 2:30am, according to media reports.
Sarkar had worked on more than 3000 ad films, including iconic campaigns like Cadbury’s “Pappu Paas Ho Gaya”, Eveready’s “Give Me Red” and Catch Masala’s “Chinese Whisper”. He also did a series of ads for Aaj Tak that aimed at promoting credibility over sensationalism.
He left a mark in the film industry as a director. He made movies such as Parineeta', Laga Chunari Mein Daag', Mardaani and Helicopter Eela.