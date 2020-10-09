Advertising industry veteran Dwipal (DK) Bose is no more

Bose was the founder trustee at Center for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) and a consultant in the field of advertising and marketing.
Dwipal (DK) Bose, a veteran in advertising and marketing industry, is no more. Bose was self-employed for the past 14 years and was a consultant in the areas of Rural and Social Marketing. He was also the founder trustee at the Center for Advocacy and Research (CFAR).
In a career span of around four decades, Bose had worked with Hindustan Thompson Associates, JWT Delhi, RKSwamy/BBDO, Ogilvy Outreach and Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust.