Advertising legend Piyush Pandey is no more

Piyush Pandey, the man who gave Indian advertising its heart and voice, is no more. He passed away at the age of 70.

Over more than four decades at Ogilvy, Pandey became synonymous with storytelling that celebrated India in all its colour and emotion. From “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” for Asian Paints to “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye” for Cadbury, his campaigns didn’t just sell brands; they became part of how India spoke, felt and remembered.

In 2023, he stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and took on an advisory role, a moment many saw as the end of an era in Indian advertising.

Even in a world increasingly ruled by data and metrics, Pandey never lost sight of what truly mattered. When Asian Paints relaunched one of its most loved campaigns, he said, “There is no measurement of such things. If it touches you, it touches you.”

Few have touched as many hearts as he did.