Anant Rangaswami passes away

He was the Editor of Melt, an advertising and marketing news website and magazine. Prior to this he served as the Editor of CNBC TV 18’s Storyboard from 2013 to 2017. He was the founding editor of Campaign India and a senior editor at Firstpost. Before his journalism stint, Rangaswami was VP at TBWA between 1999 and 2004. He was also an executive at media companies including STAR TV, Sony’s SET and BCCL’s Times Television and Times FM.