Anil Kapoor, chairman emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka, passes away

Anil Kapoor, chairman emeritus, DraftFCB+ Ulka, is no more. He was battling cancer for a long time, sources have confirmed.
Kapoor was appointed chairman emeritus of Draftfcb Ulka in September 2010. He was a member of Draftfcb's global operating council and the regional president of Draftfcb Asia Pacific and Africa, a position he assumed following the 2006 merger that created Draftfcb.Until that time, he served as managing director and CEO of Draftfcb Ulka.
In 2013, Kapoor was awarded AAAI's (Advertising Agencies Association of India's) Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is the highest honour an individual from the advertising industry receives for exemplary contribution to the industry.
Kapoor was actively involved in industry bodies such as AAAI, ABC and NRS, among others. He was instrumental in setting up of NRS, an independent readership survey organisation in India.