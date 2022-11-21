Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the creator of Rasna, passes away

In addition, Shri Khambatta has contributed to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service, as the Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards & Civil Defence for 20 years. Shri Khambatta's efforts in Entrepreneurship Development societal services have been recognized with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the President of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals. He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Commerce by the President of India, Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.