Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the creator of Rasna, passes away

Khambatta was also the former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis).
The founder and chairman of Rasna Group, Areez Khambatta passed away on 19th November 2022. Khambatta was also the former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis). He was the past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of India.
In addition, Shri Khambatta has contributed to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service, as the Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards & Civil Defence for 20 years. Shri Khambatta's efforts in Entrepreneurship Development societal services have been recognized with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the President of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals. He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Commerce by the President of India, Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.
Shri Khambatta started India’s original startup by creating the world-famous “Rasna” brand, which today also quenches the thirst of millions of Indians at an affordable price of hardly Rs. 1.00 that too with fruits, vitamins, and nutrients. Also, through his industrious efforts, thousands of jobs are generated directly and indirectly across India, and with his developing fruit-based products, millions of farmers have got better value for their crops across the country.