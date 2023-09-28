Ashwin Dani, Co-founder of Asian Paints passes away

He was also the non-executive director of the company.
Ashwin Dani, one of the co-founders of Asian Paints and a prominent figure in the Indian paint industry, has passed away at the age of 79 on account of brief illness.
Dani had a long and distinguished career at Asian Paints, a company founded by his father, Suryakant Dani. He joined the company in 1968 and quickly became a driving force in advancing the company's technological capabilities. In 1970, he joined the company's board of directors and continued to play a pivotal role in its growth and development.
From 1998 to 2009, Ashwin Dani served as the vice chairman and managing director of Asian Paints. During this period, he provided strong leadership and strategic direction to the company.
Even after stepping down from his role as Managing Director, Ashwin Dani remained closely associated with Asian Paints. He continued to serve on the company's board as a non-executive director and vice chairman. He held the position of chairman of the Board and the company from 2018 to 2021.
One of Ashwin Dani's significant contributions to the Indian paint sector was his pioneering work in computerized color matching. Under his leadership, Asian Paints became a trailblazer in adopting advanced technology for color matching, setting a new standard for the industry.
Additionally, Ashwin Dani played a pivotal role in establishing a joint venture between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries, Inc., a leading American multinational corporation.