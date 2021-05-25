Batchmates setup fundraiser for the late Ravi Ganesh

Ravi Ganesh passed away recently due to covid. A fundraiser has been set up for his family on Milaap.
After the sad demise of Ravi Ganesh, founder of TMber Data Consulting, earlier this month, an online fundraiser on Milaap has been put in place for his family. Milaap is a decade old crowdfunding and fundraising platform, on which donors can contribute via a variety of digital payment options.
Ganesh, who succumbed to covid, had nearly two decades of experience in advertising and media; he had worked at organisations like Havas Group, Zenith, GroupM, Dainik Bhaskar, and Kantar. Before founding TMber last year, he was head of Data and Analytics at Havas Group India.
An aerospace engineer, Ganesh graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2006. His batchmates from the institute have set up this fundraiser.