Bim Bissell visionary behind FabIndia passes away at 93

Bimla Nanda Bissell, also known as Bim, a significant contributor to FabIndia and wife of its founder John Bissell, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. Bissell was known for her involvement in promoting Indian craftsmanship and her contributions to the brand. She is survived by her son William and daughter Monsoon. Her work with FabIndia played a role in connecting Indian culture with modern fashion.

Bimla Nanda, originally from a Punjabi background, became known as Bim after marrying John Bissell, the American founder of FabIndia in 1960. Before her involvement with the brand, she worked as a social secretary to U.S. ambassadors in Delhi, including John Kenneth Galbraith, who was President Kennedy's envoy to India. Bim's career took a significant turn when she joined her husband in shaping FabIndia into the renowned Indian brand it is today.

Nanda’s contributions to FabIndia were pivotal in shaping its identity. She played a key role in curating the brand’s aesthetic, championing handloom sarees and traditional silver jewelry. Through her efforts, she established strong ties with artisans across India, creating a robust network that supported the brand’s growth. Bimla also helped diversify FabIndia’s offerings, expanding into furnishings, furniture, and crafts, all while preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage with a contemporary approach.

In the 1960s, she played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds by establishing the Playhouse School on Tughlaq Road in Delhi. Her dedication to children’s education remained unwavering over the decades, culminating in the co-founding of a new Playhouse at Sunder Nursery in 2021.