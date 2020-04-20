BMW India's President and CEO Rudratej Singh passes away at 46

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, according to a statement from the company.
Rudratej ‘Rudy’ Singh, who was heading BMW India as President and CEO, passed away at 46. The cause of his demise is yet to be ascertained. He had joined the company in 2019, and had over 25 years of work experience, in the automotive sector as well as in the FMCG industry.
Before taking the reins at BMW India, he had a stint at Royal Enfield that lasted a little over 4 years. At Royal Enfield, he was the company's global president and worked out of Gurgaon. Before joining Royal Enfield, he worked with Unilever - both in India and in international markets for over 16 years. He also had a short stint at Dabur India in the late 90s. Singh graduated from Delhi University with a Bachelor's degree in commerce and he held an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.
Below is BMW Group India's statement on his passing.
BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Mr. Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on 20 April 2020. The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being. Mr. Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on 1 August 2019. His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India.