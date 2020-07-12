Brahm Vasudeva, Hawkins Cookers chairman and ASCI founding member passes away

He enjoyed a 52-year tenure at the company and was non-executive chairman and advisor to the company since 2006.
Hawkins Cookers Ltd has said that its promoter chairman, Brahm Vasudeva passed away on July 10, 2020. He was 84 years of age.
Vasudeva was appointed vice-chairman and managing director in 1968 and then in 1984, became wholetime chairman and managing director. He was the non-executive chairman and advisor to the company since 2006.
"The Company and the industry immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure of 52 years," said the company in a regulatory filing.
Apart from leading Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Vasudeva also served as a member of The Indian Society of Advertisers' executive council for a continuous period of 47 years and was founding member and first chairman of ASCI from 1985 to 1987.
Started in 1959 by H.D. Vasudeva, in technical collaboration with L.G. Hawkins of England, Hawkins Cookers Ltd is the leader in its segment and has sold over 72 million units worldwide.
In its annual report for the year 2019-20, the company said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 673.87 crores (up 3.2% over the previous year) and net profit after tax was Rs.72.49 crores (33.7% higher than the previous year).