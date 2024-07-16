Camlin founder Subhash Dandekar passes away at 86

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is survived by his son Ashish and daughter Anagha.
Subhash Dandekar, the founder of stationery brand Camlin, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, as per his family sources. He was aged 86.
After selling the popular art brand to Japan's Kokuyo, Dandekar became the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin.
Dandekar was cremated in central Mumbai on Monday, and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, according to his family.
Dandekar played a key role in making Camlin a top brand for high-quality painting materials. Under his leadership, Camlin expanded its products to include office supplies, professional artist tools, and educational items like math instruments, pencils, markers, and inks.
Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, offered his condolences, calling Dandekar a grandfather figure who brought considerable recognition to the Marathi industrial sector.