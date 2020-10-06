Chandramouli Venkatesan is no more

He was CEO, special projects at Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Chandramouli Venkatesan has passed away. He was the CEO, special projects at Pidilite Industries Ltd., from 2017 and was the author of ‘Catalyst, Get Better at Getting Better’ published by Penguin Random House India in 2018.
Before Pidilite Industries, Venkatesan worked at Mondelez International (starting 2012) for three years and served as its managing director from January 2015 to August 2016. Preceding this stint was a near seven and a half years at Cadbury India.
In a career spanning near 24 years, Venkatesan had also worked at companies like Onida and Asian Paints.